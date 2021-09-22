Patrick Mahomes Responds to Video of Brother Jackson Pouring Water on Ravens Fan

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Patrick Mahomes says there was more to the story after a video of his brother pouring water on a fan went viral this week.

"Obviously, it's something we don't want to necessarily do," Mahomes said Wednesday, per Adam Teicher of ESPN. "[But] there were things that were said to him and [Patrick's fiancee Brittany Matthews] that you don't see on the clip.

"He's been good at trying not to respond to that stuff. He takes a lot and he's usually pretty good at it and he'll learn from it and try to stay away from those people as best he can."

The initial video came after Sunday night's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, showing Jackson Mahomes pouring water on hecklers:

The only thing that could be heard on video is a fan saying: "I'm so sorry."

Jackson Mahomes and Brittany Matthews each only provided brief comments on Twitter after the incident:

Patrick Mahomes now indicates there was more that led to the incident, but he is still calling for more restraint in the future.

The incident came at the end of a back-and-forth game where the Ravens earned a narrow 36-35 win thanks to a late fumble by Clyde Edwards-Helaire. It was a rare defeat for Mahomes, who has a 39-9 career regular-season record as a starter, including a 14-1 mark last season.