Pirates' Andrew McCutchen 'All Good' After Hand Injury Scare vs. Twins

Pittsburgh Pirates veteran Andrew McCutchen is "all good" after leaving Sunday's spring training game with left hand discomfort, the outfielder told Dejan Kovacevic of DK Pittsburgh Sports.

McCutchen, who was 0-for-2 on the day, left the game after being hit by a pitch from Minnesota Twins right-hander Jeff Hoffman. Henry Davis replaced McCutchen at the plate after the previous pitch was ruled a foul ball.

The 36-year-old McCutchen has started the spring by going hitless in his first eight at-bats.

McCutchen signed a one-year contract with Pittsburgh this offseason, returning to the place where he earned five All-Star selections and one MVP award.

The outfielder has seen his production decline in the years since, hitting .237 with 17 home runs across 134 games with the Milwaukee Brewers last season. He hit 27 home runs in 2021 with the Philadelphia Phillies, although it came with a .222 batting average.

Despite the inconsistent hitting, McCutchen has shown impressive durability during his career. He averaged 155 games across nine seasons from 2010 to 2018 and missed just three games during the shortened 2020 campaign.

The Pirates open the regular season on March 30 against the Cincinnati Reds.