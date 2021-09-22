CFP Issues Statement on 12-Team Expansion, Says 'There Remain Issues' to Discuss

Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The College Football Playoff management committee isn't ready to roll with a 12-team expanded field.

According to a statement released by CFP executive director Bill Hancock, there are still "issues to be discussed," though that won't happen this week after the management committee met in Dallas to review the proposal Wednesday. It will meet in Chicago next week to continue talks.

Recently, another round of conference realignment took place with Texas and Oklahoma agreeing to join the SEC and the Big 12 adding UCF, Houston, Cincinnati and BYU.

The CFP began studying a 12-team expansion June 10 with a subgroup of the management committee made up of Big 12 Conference Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey, Mountain West Conference Commissioner Craig Thompson and Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick presenting a proposal.

"The four-team format has been very popular and is a big success," the group stated. "But it's important that we consider the opportunity for more teams and more student-athletes to participate in the playoff. After reviewing numerous options, we believe this proposal is the best option to increase participation, enhance the regular season and grow the national excitement of college football."

The six highest-ranked conference champions and the six highest-ranked other teams as determined by the CFP selection committee would be seeded first through 12th with the top four teams receiving first-round byes. Teams ranked Nos. 5-12 would play first-round games at the home stadiums of the higher-ranked teams.

"This is a very exciting moment for college football," the subgroup stated. "We think we can capture what student-athletes and fans love about the game and extend it to more people in more places, while enhancing what's great about the regular season."

That may still become the format to crown college football's national champion, but the CFP isn't ready to commit to it.