Report: David Griffin Called 'Griff Krause' by Staffers After 'The Last Dance' Aired

New Orleans Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin reportedly alienated members of the organization to the point that they began calling him "Griff Krause" in a group text.

Christian Clark of NOLA.com reported some team employees have grown to "actively dislike" Griffin. As staffers watched The Last Dance last year, they began using the derisive nickname as a reference to former Chicago Bulls general manager Jerry Krause, who is regularly blamed for the breakup of the 1990s dynasty.

