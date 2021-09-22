Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger to Do 'Everything He Can' to Play Week 3 with Pec Injury

Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers star Ben Roethlisberger may have to watch Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals from the sideline.

The veteran quarterback told reporters Wednesday he's "going to do everything I can" to be available after suffering a pectoral injury in a 26-17 Week 2 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Roethlisberger said the injury, which is on his left side, causes pain "when I reach for something outside the framework of my body or when I push up off the ground." Even if he plays in Week 3, simply throwing the ball could be a laborious endeavor.

By Sunday, perhaps the pain will have subsided enough to not only get the 39-year-old on the field but also allow him to play with little to no problems.

In the event Roethlisberger is out, Mason Rudolph or Dwayne Haskins would have to run the offense.

Rudolph filled in for an injured Roethlisberger in 2019 and threw for 1,765 yards, 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 10 appearances. It wasn't a great audition to become Big Ben's potential successor.

Haskins, meanwhile, was a mixed bag in the preseason. He completed 63.8 percent for 379 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

More so than Sunday, the Steelers may have cause for concern if Roethlisberger's injury continues to linger.

The team has a difficult three-game stretch against the Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks prior to a Week 7 bye. Pittsburgh can ill afford to be without its starting quarterback or have him as a diminished version of his usual self for that run.