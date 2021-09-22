Celtics Rumors: Former Knicks, Nets SG Theo Pinson Invited to Training Camp

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

With NBA training camps right around the corner, the Boston Celtics reportedly filled one of their open spots.

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported free-agent guard Theo Pinson received an invite from the Celtics to attend training camp, which is set to begin September 28.

After going undrafted out of North Carolina in 2018, Pinson joined the Brooklyn Nets for summer league. He signed a two-way deal and spent time with the Nets' G League affiliate. His deal was converted to a full NBA contract in April 2019.

Pinson saw more action in his second season with the Nets. He appeared in a career-high 33 games and averaged 11.1 minutes per game. He was waived by Brooklyn after the season and claimed by the New York Knicks.

Pinson played 17 games for the Knicks, averaging two minutes of playing time last season.

Pinson is best known for his collegiate career with the Tar Heels, where he was a key contributor both on and off the court for the 2017 National Championship team. He made a memorable play in North Carolina's Elite Eight win over Kentucky, passing out of a double team to find Luke Maye for the game-winning three-pointer.

Despite missing the first 16 games of his junior season with a foot injury, Pinson was viewed as a positive force in the locker room.

A 6'5" swingman known for his defense and playmaking, Pinson has a chance to find a home in Boston. He can provide depth behind star wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. First-year head coach Ime Udoka, who replaced Brad Stevens, will hope for improvement from last year's roster to make a run at the Eastern Conference.