Doc Rivers Confirms Ben Simmons Trade Rumors, Says 76ers Want Star to Return

Doc Rivers confirmed Wednesday that point guard Ben Simmons has asked for a trade, but the Philadelphia 76ers head coach reiterated the organization's desire to keep him.

Appearing on ESPN's First Take, Rivers said that while Simmons wants out, the Sixers aren't giving up on the idea of keeping him.

Rivers said: "I can tell you up front, we would love to get Ben back. And if we can, we're gonna try to do that. You know, Ben has a long contract, so it's in our hands, and we want him back."

He added that he believes the 76ers can win an NBA title with Simmons.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday that Simmons will not report to 76ers training camp when it opens next week and intends to never play for the Sixers again.

Wojnarowski noted Simmons told the Sixers his wishes during a meeting in August and has not spoken to any representatives of the organization since then.

Trade rumors involving Simmons have run rampant throughout the offseason, but the 76ers have been unable or unwilling to strike a deal.

Despite his struggles in some areas, Simmons has a lot going for him. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft is just 25 years old and is a three-time NBA All-Star, including last season.

Simmons also finished second in NBA Defensive Player of the Year voting last season, highlighting his status as an elite perimeter defender. It was the second straight year he made the All-Defensive first team.

His career averages of 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game are solid as well.

Simmons' biggest issue is his shooting, as he has made five three-pointers during his NBA career and converts just 59.7 percent from the free-throw line.

His deficiencies were glaring during last season's playoffs when he averaged 11.9 points per game and shot 34.2 percent from the free-throw line. The top-seeded Sixers were eliminated by the Atlanta Hawks in seven games in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

On Wednesday, Rivers said free-throw shooting is Simmons' biggest problem and noted the Sixers hired a free-throw and shooting coach to help him.

Every indication is that Simmons won't be present to be helped, although the 76ers are under no obligation to trade the Aussie.

Simmons signed a five-year, $177.2 million extension with the Sixers in 2019 and is under contract through the 2024-25 season.

The Sixers can fine Simmons and withhold some of his earnings if he doesn't report, but the organization would likely choose to trade him in that scenario to recoup assets.

Ultimately, Simmons isn't an ideal fit for a Sixers team anchored by a top-flight center in Joel Embiid and lacking quality shooters.

Simmons could thrive with a team that has the shooting it needs, although the 76ers have been resistant to whatever offers they have received.