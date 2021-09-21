Stephen Curry, Wife Ayesha Renewed Wedding Vows; Daughter Riley Officiated

John Shearer/WireImage

Stephen Curry still knows how to surprise his wife Ayesha after 10 years of marriage.

The couple recently renewed their wedding vows in a ceremony that saw their oldest daughter Riley act as the officiant.

Ayesha explained what happened on her Instagram account:

"A couple of weeks ago @stephencurry30 surprised me with the most beautiful vow renewal ceremony. He even picked out my dress for me and had it waiting. Our big girl Riley officiated and Ryan and Canon walked me through the grass of our backyard. It's everything I've always dreamed of but didn't know could be possible in this way. A moment I will never forget. I love you @stephencurry30."

Lindsay Kimble of People noted the Golden State Warriors star and cookbook author met in high school and married each other on July 30, 2011.

They recently attended the Met Gala together as well:

Curry has three championship rings to go with his wedding one and will look for a fourth when the Warriors start their 2021-22 campaign on Oct. 19 against the Los Angeles Lakers.