DeMarcus Cousins Posts New Twitter Profile Picture Hinting at Possible Kings Return

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings selected DeMarcus Cousins with the No. 5 overall pick of the 2010 NBA draft, and he played his first six-plus seasons for the team before he was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2016-17 campaign.

A return may be coming.

Cousins posted a new profile picture on his Twitter account that may have hinted at a possible return to the Kings since he is wearing a purple jersey that resembles those in Sacramento:

The University of Kentucky product played some of the best basketball of his career in Sacramento. Three of his four All-Star appearances came during seasons he suited up for the Kings, as did his two All-NBA selections.

He averaged 21.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during his time in Sacramento and established himself as one of the league's best big men.

While Cousins impressed when he was a member of the Pelicans in 2016-17 and 2017-18, he has been unable to replicate that type of production in recent stops with the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers.

Injuries played a role in his statistical decline, as he never even had the chance to play a game for the Los Angeles Lakers when he signed there for the 2019-20 campaign.

Cousins appeared in seven playoff games for the Clippers this past season and averaged 7.6 points and 2.0 rebounds a night.

The 31-year-old was an All-Star on the Kings, but it wasn't always a perfect situation. He and former head coach George Karl feuded with each other, the team never made the playoffs with him leading the way, and he even said in 2017 that "my biggest regret is not leaving [Sacramento] when I had the chance," per Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated.

But time has passed, and he could be something of a veteran leader for a team with plenty of young talent in place in the frontcourt with Marvin Bagley III and Richaun Holmes.

If his Twitter profile is any indication, Cousins could be going back where it all started.