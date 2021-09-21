Elvis Merzlikins, Blue Jackets Agree to 5-Year, $27M Contract Extension

Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images

The Columbus Blue Jackets and goalie Elvis Merzlikins have agreed to a long-term contract extension.

Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced Tuesday that Merzlikins signed a five-year, $27 million deal that keeps him with the organization through the 2026-27 season.

"Goaltending is a position of strength for our team and Elvis Merzlikins has been an important part of that over the past two seasons so we are very excited to have agreed to terms on a contract extension that will keep him in Columbus for at least the next six years," Kekalainen said in the announcement. "He is big, athletic and has a tremendous passion for the game and we believe he will be an integral part of our success in the coming years."

Merzlikins was a third-round pick by the Blue Jackets in the 2014 NHL draft. He remained in Switzerland, playing for HC Lugano in the National League for five seasons before coming to Columbus.

At the time of his arrival, Merzlikins signed a one-year, entry-level deal with the Blue Jackets. He signed a two-year extension in April 2020 that was set to expire at the end of the 2021-22 season.

The Latvia native has split time in the net with Joonas Korpisalo over the past two seasons for the Blue Jackets. He has been excellent with a 2.54 goals against average, 92.0 save percentage in 61 appearances.

Despite finishing tied for 12th in the league with a 91.6 save percentage last season, Merzlikins could only manage an 8-12-5 record in 23 starts because the offense tied for 28th in goals per game (2.39).

Korpisalo, whose current deal is set to expire at the end of the 2021-22 campaign, will likely go into the year as Columbus' primary goaltender.

Merzlikins' extension gives the Blue Jackets a natural succession plan if they decide to let Korpisalo test free agency. The 27-year-old's track record of success over the past two seasons suggests he has the ability to be a No. 1 goalie in the future.