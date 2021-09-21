Julian Edelman to Be Honored by Patriots at Halftime of Week 3 Game vs. Saints

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The New England Patriots will honor former wide receiver Julian Edelman in a halftime ceremony at Gillette Stadium during Week 3's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Edelman retired in April following 12 seasons with the Patriots. He won three Super Bowls with the franchise and was the Super Bowl LIII MVP.

Edelman said when announcing his retirement:

“It was a hard decision, but the right decision for me and my family. And I’m honored and so proud to be retiring a Patriot. There are a million people I have to thank. Mr. [Robert] Kraft, the Kraft family, I’ve learned so much from you guys on and off the field. Coach [Bill] Belichick, for giving me my opportunity, I’ll always love you for that."

Edelman is second in Patriots history with 620 receptions and ranks fourth with 6,822 receiving yards. His 1,442 playoff receiving yards are the second-most in NFL history behind Jerry Rice.