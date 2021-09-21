Cedric Ceballos Says He's Home After Being Hospitalized for COVID-19

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Sports Spectacular

Former NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos is home from the hospital after being in intensive care with complications of COVID-19.

"Hello everyone, after 20 straight days on death row, through his grace and your well wishes and prayers, I AM HOME… I can not thank each and every one of you enough for your help. The doctors and nurses did a great job especially in my darkest days when I needed that extra push," Ceballos wrote on Twitter.

Ceballos tweeted about his struggles with the virus earlier this month, saying he spent several days in intensive care and could not breathe or walk on his own.

"There are two things that get you through something like this whether you were vaccinated or not. 1, your will to fight and want to live and 2, your health care, because you are treated way different if you are covered, than not," Ceballos said.

Ceballos played for the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Piston and Miami Heat during his NBA career. He peaked during the 1994-95 season with the Lakers, averaging 21.7 points and 8.0 rebounds per game while being selected to the All-Star Game.

Ceballos was also the 1992 NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner.