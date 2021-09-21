Woj: Ben Simmons Won't Report to 76ers Camp, Doesn't Intend to Play For Team Again

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Ben Simmons does not plan to report for Philadelphia 76ers training camp next week and is prepared to face the potential fines and suspensions necessary to force a trade.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Simmons "intends to never play another game for the franchise." He has cut off all communication with the team since an August meeting in Los Angeles in which he informed team management of his plan to hold out of training camp.

