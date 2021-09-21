NBA Rumors: Avery Bradley 'Was Very Much Open' to Heat Contract; Miami Not Interested

Alex Menendez/Getty Images

Free-agent guard Avery Bradley is still in search of a new home, but it looks as though he already had a landing spot in mind that didn't come to fruition.

Miami Herald reporter Barry Jackson reported Monday that Bradley was "very much open" to returning to the Miami Heat, but the feeling wasn't mutual. According to Jackson, the Heat were "not interested in that, at this time."

Bradley signed with the Heat in November 2020 before being traded to the Houston Rockets in March 2021 as part of a deal that brought Victor Oladipo to Miami. Bradley played only 10 games with the Heat, averaging 8.5 points.

Bradley was hobbled last season by a calf strain and also missed time due to health and safety protocols after testing positive for COVID-19 in January.

Despite his recent injury history, Bradley is still regarded as one of the best backcourt defenders in the NBA and a valued locker room presence.

While the Heat may not have been interested in his return, Marc J. Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated reported Monday that Bradley is among a group of free agents set to attend a workout for the Golden State Warriors. Former All-Star Isaiah Thomas and ex-Warrior Quinn Cook are reportedly also among the free agents Golden State wants to look at.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

If healthy, Bradley might find a home with the Warriors. According to Spears, Golden State is hoping to sign "a big man and two guards for camp."

With former two-time MVP Stephen Curry entering his 13th season and Klay Thompson coming off a torn ACL and an Achilles tear that caused him to miss all of the last two seasons, the Warriors could use some backcourt depth. Curry averaged a career-high 32.0 points last year, while carrying most of the scoring load with Thompson out of the lineup.