Bryan Danielson Thanks Vince McMahon, WWE Before AEW Debut: 'I Loved My Time in WWE'

Newly signed AEW star Bryan Danielson thanked WWE in an open letter written for The Players' Tribune on Tuesday.

Danielson specifically thanked WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, the wrestlers and crew members he worked with in WWE and the WWE fans in the letter.

Regarding McMahon, Danielson wrote: "Thank you to the Big Man, who I know hates to be acknowledged. I won’t say much, but thank you for the conversations, the life lessons (about both what to do and what not to do), and the best hug I’ve ever received. I wish more people could see you how I see you."

Danielson wrote the letter on the eve of his debut match for AEW, which will see him face world champion Kenny Omega on AEW Dynamite at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

