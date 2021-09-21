Aaron Rodgers: Nice for Packers to 'Get the Trolls off Our Back' With Win over Lions

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

The Green Bay Packers were going to be under the microscope in Week 2 after an offseason full of drama and a blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, and Aaron Rodgers suggested Monday's 35-17 victory over the Detroit Lions was an ideal way to answer any criticism.

"I think that there's, there's even more now than when I started playing," he told reporters. "There's so many overreactions that happen on a week-to-week basis. So it's nice to come out, have a good performance and get the trolls off our back for at least for a week."

Rodgers also told reporters, "I just think people like to say a lot of b------t, and it's nice to come back in here after a game like that."

To say the Packers looked like a different team in the win over the Lions compared to the loss to the Saints would be a massive understatement.

They managed a measly three points with Rodgers throwing two interceptions in the 38-3 defeat in Week 1. The defense allowed five passing touchdowns to Jameis Winston, while the offense failed to establish anything even resembling a rhythm throughout the game.

Monday was an entirely different story, as Rodgers was in full control with an array of deep balls, underneath passes and ropes through tight windows while picking apart Detroit's secondary.

He finished 22-of-27 passing for 255 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

It was far from a solo effort with running back Aaron Jones finding the end zone four times and Davante Adams tallying eight catches for 121 yards. The defense looked to be a major worry once again while allowing 17 first-half points, but it too answered the pressure and didn't allow a single point after intermission.

The overall performance was an emphatic answer to critics who Rodgers deemed "trolls" and came after The NFL Today crew on CBS was particularly critical of his Week 1 outing.

As Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk noted, Nate Burleson said Rodgers' "disposition was bad on the sideline" as he was "making it about himself," while Bill Cowher said the quarterback "looks very selfish, he almost looks aloof."

Rodgers looked anything but aloof in Monday's performance and has the Packers back on track after the win.