Roman Reigns Outlasts Big E, Bobby Lashley in Triple Threat Match on WWE Raw

Photo credit: WWE.com

With less than a week until Extreme Rules, WWE fans were treated to a main event worthy of a major pay-per-view on Raw.

Roman Reigns defeated Bobby Lashley and Big E in a Triple Threat match to close out WWE's flagship show.

Big E was poised to get the victory after hitting Reigns with the Big Ending. However, Lashley broke up the pinfall by delivering a chair shot to the man who dethroned him as WWE champion one week ago.

Lashley got a little too confident, though. As he was savoring the damage he wrought, he didn't catch Reigns out of the corner of his eye lining up a spear. The universal champ was on the money and pinned Lashley for the three-count.

The match was arranged after Lashley involved himself in The New Day's six-man tag team clash against Reigns and The Usos. The All Mighty attacked members of both teams, laying out the WWE and universal champions in the process.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Monday presumably served as a preview of Survivor Series, which has pitted the stars of Raw and SmackDown against one another since the 2016 brand split.

The path for Big E as Raw's champion remains somewhat unclear, though a rematch with Lashley is probably inevitable. Reigns, meanwhile, defends his title against Finn Balor on Sunday and has Brock Lesnar on tap at Crown Jewel on Oct. 21.

Assuming the two are still holding the gold come November, Big E and Reigns may find themselves back in the main event together.