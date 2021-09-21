Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski Says He Doesn't Watch Film: 'I Just Run by Guys'

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Work smarter, not harder is apparently a motto for Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Rob Gronkowski.

The veteran tight end was a guest on the "Manning Cast" of Monday night's game between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions when he discussed the research—or lack thereof—he does ahead of games.

"Cam Brate asked me a serious question the other day," Gronkowski said. "He said, 'Rob, do you ever watch film?' I said, 'No, I just run by guys.'"

He went on to explain he often leans on teammate Tom Brady for any guidance on upcoming opponents:

It's hard to find much fault with that approach so far.

The five-time Pro Bowler was arguably the most dominant tight end in league history during his prime, and he has found a way to remain effective despite no longer being at his peak physically. He has 12 receptions for 129 yards and four touchdowns through Tampa Bay's first two games.