Braves' Eddie Rosario Hits For 8th Cycle in Franchise History vs. Giants

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario hit for the cycle during his team's road game against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

The 29-year-old hit a second-inning double, a fifth-inning triple, a seventh-inning solo home run and a ninth-inning single.

Rosario's effort marked the eighth cycle in franchise history and second this year after first baseman Freddie Freeman accomplished the feat on Aug. 18 versus the Miami Marlins.

This also marks the fourth cycle of the season. Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Trea Turner (then of the Washington Nationals) and San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth also got the job done.

On Sunday, Rosario's solo blast capped a three-run seventh inning, which led to a crucial 3-0 win. Atlanta led the second-place Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East by just one game heading into Sunday. Two weeks remain in the regular-season schedule.

A go-ahead two-run homer by Adam Duvall preceded Rosario's shot to put Atlanta up 2-0.

Rosario, who arrived in Atlanta after a trade-deadline deal with Cleveland, is now hitting .264 (.750 OPS) with 12 home runs and 57 RBI.