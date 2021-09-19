Javon Kinlaw Discusses 49ers' Win over Eagles: 'I Think They Folded Before We Did'

AP Photo/Rich Schultz

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw thinks his team simply outlasted the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday's win:

"I they they folded before we did," Kinlaw said. "And I didn't think we was gonna fold at all."

The 49ers were held scoreless until 12 seconds left in the first half but still came away with a 17-11 victory over Philadelphia.

Kinlaw played a significant role in the win, blocking a field goal in the first half:

The defense also came up big with a goal-line stand later in the second quarter.

It helped limit the Eagles to just three points until they finally got into the end zone late in the fourth quarter.

The 49ers finished the game on the next possession, controlling the ball for the final four minutes and two seconds.

It was a relatively even game statistically, with no turnovers for either side and the Eagles holding the slight edge in total yards (328-306). It meant just a few plays made the difference in the game, and it was the 49ers who did what was necessary to come out on top.