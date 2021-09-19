NFL Rumors: Peyton Manning Monitoring Potential Broncos Sale

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning has reportedly spoken to two potential buyers of the Denver Broncos regarding a possible management position and a minority stake in the franchise.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported Manning is "closely watching" the Broncos' ownership situation. The franchise is widely expected to be up for sale ahead of the 2022 season, though the current ownership situation is currently in flux.

Pat Bowlen's death in 2019 led to infighting in the Bowlen family as a trust attempts to sort out the franchise's ownership. Broncos CEO Joe Ellis said a transition of ownership will happen before the 2022 season.

"Our goal is a timely, responsible and orderly determination of ownership," Ellis said in July. "What that will entail for us — there's some things that we still need to work through — but our goal is to be able to lay out, when the season is over — and [Head Coach] Vic [Fangio] has promised that will be in the middle of February — that we lay out for everybody a timeline to a transition of ownership that will take place next year prior to the start of the season. That's important. It's important to the organization. It's important to the beneficiaries — Pat [Bowlen]'s children — to get it resolved and we're moving forward on that."

Manning played for the Broncos from 2012 to 2015, leading the franchise to a Super Bowl 50 victory over the Carolina Panthers. He told Bob Costas that he would like to be involved in an ownership group but doesn't have the billions of dollars necessary to be a majority owner.

A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports reported Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and rapper/entrepreneur Jay-Z are among the parties interested once the team goes up for sale.

It's expected that the Broncos could fetch up to $4 billion, which would be the largest purchase price of a sports franchise in history.