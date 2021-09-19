Lakers' Anthony Davis, Marlen P Get Married; LeBron James, Russell Westbrook Attend

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis married longtime partner Marlen P over the weekend.

Several pictures of the festivities, with LeBron James and Russell Westbrook among those in attendance, were seen floating around social media Saturday.

The highlight of the reception appeared to be Davis signing his own rendition of Dru Hill's "Never Make a Promise":

Davis and Marlen P have been together for several years and have a daughter, Nala.