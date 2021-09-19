X

    Lakers' Anthony Davis, Marlen P Get Married; LeBron James, Russell Westbrook Attend

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 19, 2021

    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis married longtime partner Marlen P over the weekend.

    Several pictures of the festivities, with LeBron James and Russell Westbrook among those in attendance, were seen floating around social media Saturday.

    Lakers Lead @LakersLead

    Scenes from Anthony Davis’s wedding 💍 <a href="https://t.co/JPBgWFEOGE">pic.twitter.com/JPBgWFEOGE</a>

    LALakersSquad™ @lalakersquad

    Jared Dudley, Russell Westbrook, &amp; LeBron James at Anthony Davis’s wedding today! 🚨😎 <a href="https://t.co/4VNuBY1J7F">pic.twitter.com/4VNuBY1J7F</a>

    The highlight of the reception appeared to be Davis signing his own rendition of Dru Hill's "Never Make a Promise": 

    NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

    Anthony Davis singing to "Never Make a Promise" at his wedding 🎶 <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/Timfraz23?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Timfraz23</a>) <a href="https://t.co/fIsbvqxtJi">pic.twitter.com/fIsbvqxtJi</a>

    Davis and Marlen P have been together for several years and have a daughter, Nala. 

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!