Richard Sherman Rumors: Bucs Among 'Multiple' NFL Teams to Contact Veteran CB

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reportedly among the "multiple" NFL teams to contact free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman as the league investigates his July arrest on five misdemeanor charges.

Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reported Sunday that Sherman's two former teams, the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers, have also expressed interest in a potential reunion with the five-time Pro Bowl selection.

Sherman pleaded not guilty to charges of drunken driving, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment of road workers and malicious mischief during his initial court appearance in July, per Gene Johnson of the Associated Press.

The police report stated the longtime NFL corner was drinking heavily and "spoke of killing himself" before leaving his Seattle-area home, which led his wife to call police, according to the AP. Sherman was located after crashing his car in a construction zone and then trying to break into his in-laws' house, where he was taken into custody with the use of a police dog.

In February, an Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) was filed against Sherman, which barred him from possessing a firearm. An ERPO is a "civil tool that is used to temporarily remove firearm access for people threatening themselves or others in the near future," per Elle Thomas of KIRO 7 News.

After the July arrest, Sherman posted a statement on Twitter that included a pledge to "get the help I need":

Pelissero reported the 33-year-old California native has been receiving magnetic therapy and meeting with a therapist since the incident.

Since the NFL typically doesn't hand down its punishment until the legal process is complete, the veteran corner would likely be "free to play immediately" if signed by a team, per Pelissero.

Sherman was limited to five appearances with the Niners in 2020 because of a calf strain. He recorded 18 total tackles, one interception and one pass defended in those contests.

The Stanford product spent the past three years with San Francisco after spending the first seven years of his NFL career with the Seahawks. He's tallied 115 passes defended and 36 picks in 139 regular-season games.

Tampa Bay's recent interest comes after cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting was placed on injured reserve after the team's Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys because of an elbow injury.

Sherman, who won Super Bowl XLVIII with Seattle at the end of the 2013 season, could also provide a boost to the Seattle or San Francisco secondaries.