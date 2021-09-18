Braves' Marcell Ozuna Reportedly Has Administrative Leave Extended Through Sept. 24

AP Photo/Ben Margot

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna will remain on administrative leave through at least Sept. 24., according to Bradford Doolittle of ESPN.

Ozuna was arrested in May on an initial felony charge of aggravated assault by strangulation after he was accused of choking his wife and throwing her against a wall, per Jeff Passan of ESPN. He currently faces misdemeanor charges of family violence battery and simple assault.

He has not played for the Braves since May 25.

The 30-year-old entered a diversion program earlier this month that could lead to the charges being dismissed in six months if he meets the conditions.

According to Shaddi Abusaid of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Ozuna will have to take part in a 24-week family violence intervention program, take an anger management course, complete 200 hours of community service and undergo six months of supervision.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 13.

The current administrative leave date of Sept. 14 could provide an opening for Ozuna to return for the last week of the regular season and the playoffs, but there is unlikely to be a resolution in his case before that point.

Atlanta currently holds a two-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has similarly been on administrative leave after being accused of sexual assault. MLB extended Bauer's leave multiple times until extending it through the rest of the 2021 season last week, according to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez.

Ozuna signed a four-year, $65 million deal before the start of the season that will keep him under contract through at least 2024.