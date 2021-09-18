X

    Trae Young Posts Incredible Sideline Video of D.J. Graham INT at Oklahoma Game

    September 18, 2021

    Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young seemingly had the best view of one of the most impressive interceptions you will ever see.

    The NBA All-Star filmed Oklahoma cornerback D.J. Graham making a leaping grab against Nebraska's Adrian Martinez during Saturday's game:

    The clip he posted to social media was even better than a television angle of the incredibly athletic play:

    Young was on the sideline to watch his alma mater take on its former Big 12 rival. Oklahoma pulled out a 23-16 victory, and Graham's interception represented the only turnover in the game.

    It seems Young could have a future as a videographer if his basketball career doesn't work out.

