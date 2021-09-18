Trae Young Posts Incredible Sideline Video of D.J. Graham INT at Oklahoma Game

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young seemingly had the best view of one of the most impressive interceptions you will ever see.

The NBA All-Star filmed Oklahoma cornerback D.J. Graham making a leaping grab against Nebraska's Adrian Martinez during Saturday's game:

The clip he posted to social media was even better than a television angle of the incredibly athletic play:

Young was on the sideline to watch his alma mater take on its former Big 12 rival. Oklahoma pulled out a 23-16 victory, and Graham's interception represented the only turnover in the game.

It seems Young could have a future as a videographer if his basketball career doesn't work out.