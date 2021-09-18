Yankees' Joey Gallo Exits vs. Cleveland with Neck Injury Diagnosed as Tightness

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

New York Yankees left fielder Joey Gallo exited Saturday's game against Cleveland with tightness in his neck.

Tyler Wade replaced the two-time All-Star in New York's lineup. Gallo was 0-for-1 in his only plate appearance prior to making his way back to the clubhouse.

The 27-year-old's time with the Bronx Bombers has fallen short of expectations since he arrived from the Texas Rangers ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

In his first 95 games this season as a member of the Rangers, Gallo had a .379 on-base percentage and a .490 slugging percentage. Following the trade, his OPS has fallen nearly 100 points to .758. The short porch in right field at Yankee Stadium hasn't boosted his power numbers.

Some of his production is down to bad luck. According to FanGraphs, Gallo has a .191 batting average on balls in play, well below his career rate (.265). However, he's also striking out in 38.8 percent of his plate appearances, which is the highest among the Yankees regulars.

Even if it isn't serious, Gallo's neck injury couldn't come at a worse time. Over his last 10 games, he owned a .333/.406/1.000 slash line and hit six home runs. He credited the team's hitting coaches with helping him make some subtle tweaks to his swing to help spur the turnaround.

Now, that progress might grind to a halt if he has to remain out of the lineup for multiple games.