NHL Rumors: Zdeno Chara, Islanders Agree to 1-Year Contract for 2021-22 Season

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Veteran defenseman Zdeno Chara will reportedly sign a one-year deal with the New York Islanders, according to Kevin Weekes of ESPN and NHL Network.

It will be the 24th season in the NHL for the 44-year-old, who began his career with the Islanders in the 1997-98 season.

Chara spent last season with the Washington Capitals, playing 55 games and totaling two goals and eight assists.

The seven-time All-Star has been one of the best defenders in the NHL during his career, winning the Norris Trophy in 2008-09 with the Boston Bruins. He played a key part in helping the Bruins with the Stanley Cup in 2011, while the squad also reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2013 and 2019.

At 6'9", 250 pounds, Chara is an imposing player who consistently helps his teams win.

The defenseman was plus-five with Washington last season and has finished in the red in plus-minus only once in the last 19 seasons. He is plus-354 in that span.

Chara's production and experience could boost the Islanders, who selected him in the third round of the 1996 draft.

New York was one game away from the Stanley Cup Final last season, losing to the eventual champion Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 7 of the semifinals. It was the second straight year the Islanders lost to the Lightning in the conference finals round.

Adding a proven winner could be what it takes to help the Islanders get over the hump and bring home their first title since they won four straight from 1980 to 1983.