Josh Sweat, Eagles Agree to Reported 3-Year, $40M Contract Extension

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles announced an extension for defensive end Josh Sweat on Saturday that will keep him under team control through 2024.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the three-year, $40 million contract could be worth up to $43 million, while $26.9 million is guaranteed.

The 24-year-old was in the final year of his rookie contract with a base salary of $920,000 in 2021, per Spotrac.

Sweat's future average of $13.3 million per year ties him for 14th in the NFL among defensive ends with teammate Brandon Graham.

The 2018 fourth-round pick had a slow start to his career because of injuries, but he has emerged as a reliable situational pass-rusher. He finished last season with six sacks, nine tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hits despite playing just 38 percent of snaps, per Pro Football Reference.

Former Eagles defensive end Chris Long provided high praise for Sweat on Takeoff with John Clark (via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia):

"There's nobody as talented as Josh Sweat on that D-line. If he weren't injured, he'd be a top-five pick. I haven't seen more than a handful of guys get off the rock like that. Or kind of bend the corner the way he does, the way he's able to dip and damn near touch … Robert Quinn. He's the closest thing I've seen to Robert Quinn from a talent standpoint that I've played with. That's rare ability."

Sweat had six tackles in a Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons, while his 40 snaps marked the third-highest tally of his career.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The new contract shows the team's commitment to the Florida State product, and it could lead to even bigger numbers in the future.