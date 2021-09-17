Pele Reportedly Readmitted to ICU with Acid Reflux 3 Days After Release

AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File

Brazil legend Pele was readmitted to the intensive care unit of Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein Hospital on Friday, just three days after he left the unit, ESPN Brasil reported Friday (via Reuters).

The 80-year-old had a tumor removed from his right colon earlier this month and spent time in the ICU until moving into a general room on Tuesday. He was moved back to the ICU because of acid reflux, per ESPN Brazil.

His daughter, Kely Nascimento, had provided a previous update on Instagram saying Pele was "doing well post surgery."

"He is strong and stubborn and with the support and care of the brilliant team at Einstein and all of the love, energy and light that the world is sending, he will get through this!" she wrote.

Pele provided his own update on Instagram three days ago with a picture of himself smiling:

"I have already left the ICU and I am in my room. I continue every day happier, with a lot of disposition to play 90 minutes, plus extra time. We will be together soon!"

It now appears the world football star has suffered a setback in his recovery.

The Brazilian is considered one of the best athletes in history, winning three World Cups in 1958, 1962 and 1970. He also starred for Santos and the New York Cosmos at the club level.