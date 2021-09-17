Clippers, Intuit Agree to 23-Year Naming Rights Contract for New Arena

Clippers, Intuit Agree to 23-Year Naming Rights Contract for New ArenaSeptember 17, 2021
The Los Angeles Clippers announced a 23-year partnership with financial software company Intuit to name their new arena, which is scheduled to open in 2024, the Intuit Dome.
"When we began the search for a partner for the L.A. Clippers and our new dome, we looked for one that shares our passion for technology, the pursuit of innovation and our commitment to customers, fans and community," Clippers governor Steve Ballmer said Friday. "Intuit is a perfect fit, and we’re excited to be calling our future home the Intuit Dome."
