Taylor Heinicke Feels He's Earned Right to Be Washington Football Team's Starting QB

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke said he's hoping to remain the team's starter for the remainder of the 2021 season after Thursday night's win over the NFC East rival New York Giants.

Heinicke, who stepped into the lineup to replace the injured Ryan Fitzpatrick, led Washington on an 11-play drive in the final minutes that ended with a game-winning field goal by Dustin Hopkins. Afterward, the signal-caller was asked whether he "earned the right" to keep the starting role, per Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

"I do," Heinicke replied. "And I have confidence that I can do it. If those guys in the locker room and the facility believe in me, that's all that matters, and I think they do."

