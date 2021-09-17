Dan Hooker Pleads With US Ambassador to New Zealand for Visa Approval for UFC 266

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

UFC lightweight Dan Hooker reached out to Kevin Covert, the charge d'affaires at the United States Embassy in New Zealand, seeking help with his visa so he can travel to the U.S. for his fight with Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266 in Las Vegas on Sept. 25.

Hooker posted the message Thursday on Twitter:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

