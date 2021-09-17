X

    Dan Hooker Pleads With US Ambassador to New Zealand for Visa Approval for UFC 266

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 17, 2021

    Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

    UFC lightweight Dan Hooker reached out to Kevin Covert, the charge d'affaires at the United States Embassy in New Zealand, seeking help with his visa so he can travel to the U.S. for his fight with Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266 in Las Vegas on Sept. 25.

    Hooker posted the message Thursday on Twitter:

    Dan Hangman Hooker @danthehangman

    The embassy has my passport and all the completed documentation, all I need is it to be processed and returned.<br><br>This is an absolute last resort. 🙏🤞

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!