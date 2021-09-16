5-star PG Caleb Foster Commits to Duke over Illinois, Louisville, More

Photo Credit: Brandon Jenkins, 247Sports

The Duke Blue Devils landed a major victory on the recruiting trail Thursday when point guard Caleb Foster joined their 2023 class.

Foster, who checks in at 6'5" and 190 pounds, attends Oak Hill Academy and is a 5-star prospect, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He is the No. 12 overall player, No. 3 point guard and No. 1 player from Virginia in his class.

Travis Branham of 247Sports noted Foster committed to Duke over Louisville, Illinois, Stanford, Tennessee, Virginia and others.

Head-coach-in-waiting Jon Scheyer is continuing to lay the foundation for sustained success even after the legendary Mike Krzyzewski retires following the 2021-22 campaign. He has the No. 3 overall class in 2022, per 247Sports' composite rankings, that includes 5-star prospects Dariq Whitehead and Kyle Filipowski.

Foster is the first commitment for Scheyer's 2023 class and is someone who can step in as soon as his freshman season and operate as a floor general.

He can get out in transition, attack the basket off the bounce, pull up from mid-range and hit from the outside. He is an impressive facilitator, which will be key at Duke if he is surrounded by NBA-level talent on a nightly basis.

Foster is also a solid perimeter defender who can bother outside shooters and cut off driving lanes.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Every season is typically national championship or bust for the Blue Devils, and Scheyer may be able to live up to the pressure if he continues to recruit at such a high level.