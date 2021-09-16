Brooks Koepka Will Play in Ryder Cup After Status Was in Doubt Due to Injury

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Brooks Koepka will play in the 2021 Ryder Cup despite having to withdraw from the Tour Championship with a wrist injury.

"I'll be there. I'm good to go," Koepka told Eamon Lynch of Golfweek. "I'm feeling good. Been doing my rehab, doing everything I need to do to be ready for the Cup. I'll be there ready to play."

Koepka withdrew in the third round of the Tour Championship after he hit a tree root on a swing.

"When I hit the root, I thought it was a stinger and my wrist was feeling weird,” he said. “I lost feeling to my elbow for a bit. Feeling came back from my elbow to mid-forearm two minutes later, but from mid-forearm to hand was kinda numb.”

Koepka was the only United States player not in attendance for this week's practice session at Whistling Straits. The Ryder Cup is set to start Sept. 24 at the Wisconsin course, with the United States looking to avoid losing for the fifth time in six events.

Koepka's presence was already set to make headlines because of his ongoing feud with Bryson DeChambeau. The two agreed to put their beef on pause next weekend at the request of captain Steve Stricker.