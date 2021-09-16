Nets' Kyrie Irving Clarifies 'Mask off' Tweet, Says It Wasn't Related to COVID-19

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving clarified a tweet he sent out Wednesday telling people to live with their "mask off," saying it was not related to COVID-19.

Irving generated some concern when he tweeted earlier in the day, "My mask is off. Now take yours off. No fear."

While the idea of taking your "mask" off has long been a turn of phrase unrelated to COVID-19, it's understandable why some assumed Irving's original tweet was related to COVID-19/

The idea of mask-wearing is one of the hottest-button issues in modern culture, with many Republican politicians pushing against wearing masks.

The CDC recommend wearing masks in indoor public spaces, even for vaccinated individuals, to help slow the spread of COVID-19.