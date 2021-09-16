Devonta Freeman Promoted to Ravens' Active Roster Ahead of Week 2 vs. Chiefs

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

Agent Drew Rosenhaus informed ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday that the Baltimore Ravens are elevating running back Devonta Freeman from their practice squad to the active roster.

Ty'Son Williams and Latavius Murray are the only running backs on Baltimore's active roster after J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill all suffered season-ending injuries during the preseason.

The Ravens signed both Freeman and Le'Veon Bell to their practice squad last week and later signed Murray to the active roster after he was released by the New Orleans Saints.

Freeman, 29, spent the preseason with the Saints after playing for the New York Giants last year.

He was originally a fourth-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2014 out of Florida State, and he went on to spend the first six seasons of his career in Atlanta.

Freeman's most productive seasons came in 2015 and 2016, both of which resulted in Pro Bowl nods. He rushed for 1,056 yards and 11 touchdowns to go along with 73 receptions for 578 yards and three scores in 2015 followed by 1,079 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground, as well as 54 grabs for 462 yards and two scores in 2016.

He also played a significant role in the Falcons' run to the Super Bowl in 2016, totaling 330 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns during those playoffs.

Injuries limited Freeman to two games in 2018, and then he averaged just 3.6 yards per carry in 2019, which resulted in the Falcons moving on from him.

Freeman appeared in five games for the Giants last season after starter Saquon Barkley was lost for the year with a torn ACL.

He could only muster 172 yards and one touchdown on 54 totes (3.2 yards per carry), along with seven receptions for 58 yards.

In Baltimore's season-opening loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, both Williams and Murray were relatively effective.

Appearing in his first NFL regular-season game, Williams rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, while also making three catches for 29 yards.

Murray had less than a week to learn the Ravens' playbook, but he still managed 28 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

It is unclear how much work Freeman will get with Williams and Murray in the fold, but his 264 career receptions suggest he could be an option for head coach John Harbaugh on third downs.

If he is active on gameday, Freeman's first opportunity to contribute for the Ravens will come Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.