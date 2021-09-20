Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: 'Decent Chance' Browns WR Returns From Injury vs. Bears

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has a "decent chance" of making his season debut in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Beckham has not played since tearing his ACL in Week 7 last season.

Beckham burst onto the national scene with his remarkable one-handed catch against the Dallas Cowboys in 2014. He is also known for his penchant for taking quick slants to the house.

The former LSU star's career includes three Pro Bowl appearances and the 2014 Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Unfortunately, injuries have stunted a potential Hall of Fame career for one of the game's most exciting talents in the past decade.

A hamstring injury caused Beckham to miss much of his rookie offseason with the New York Giants as well as the first four regular-season games, but he still finished 2014 with an NFL-high 108.8 receiving yards per game after amassing 91 catches for 1,305 yards and 12 scores.

He followed that up with a 96-1,450-13 line in 2015 and a 101-1,367-10 campaign in 2016.

The 2017 season ended in significant disappointment after Beckham suffered a season-ending fractured left ankle in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers. He returned in 2018 and excelled once again, though, catching 77 passes for 1,052 yards and six scores in only 12 games.

After the 2018 season, the Giants traded OBJ to the Cleveland Browns. Beckham had a disappointing 2019 season by his incredibly lofty standards, catching 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four scores.

In 2020, Beckham had only 23 catches for 319 yards and three scores before suffering a torn ACL against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7.

His 2021 season started on the sidelines as he worked his way back from that ACL injury. So far, Beckham has missed the first two games of the season.

Hopefully, Beckham can get back to the field at 100 percent and showcase his incredible talents once again. The Browns finished last year with an 11-5 mark and an AFC divisional-round appearance and could very well find themselves in the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history.

OBJ could help play an integral role in achieving that goal.