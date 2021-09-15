Calvin Johnson Says Lions Need to Pay Him $1.6 Million to Repair Relationship

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Calvin Johnson says he can't repair his relationship with the Detroit Lions until the team repays him the $1.6 million he believes he is still owed.

The Hall of Fame receiver discussed the problem with Graham Bensinger:

"I'm not saying they got to repay me the $1.6 [million] all up front, but they need to figure out a way to do it and not have me work for it, because I already did the work for it," Johnson said, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Johnson was forced to repay $1.6 million of his signing bonus after retiring in 2015. The Lions offered to pay him $500,000 annually on a three-year deal to recoup the lost money, but he would be obligated to make appearances for the team, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

The proposed deal included a 28-hour commitment in the first year, including appearances at training camp and taking part in VIP and sponsored events.

A $100,000 donation to a charity of Johnson's choice would then complete the transaction, but he declined the deal.

"It’s the principle of it," Johnson told Bensinger. "You cannot have me back unless you put that money back in my pocket. ...I’m not working for it."

Johnson was one of the biggest superstars in Lions history, earning six Pro Bowl selections across his nine seasons while being named first-team All-Pro three times. His 1,964 receiving yards in 2012 still ranks as the best single season in NFL history.

The receiver then retired abruptly when he was just 30 years old, with the financial disagreement causing a rift between the Lions and himself.

The Lions also had a feud with star running back Barry Sanders over money, but that issue has since been resolved.