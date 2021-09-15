Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase Says 'I'm Trying to Break Every Record I Can' in NFL Career

AP Photo/Aaron Doster

After an impressive regular-season debut for Ja'Marr Chase, the Cincinnati Bengals receiver has high hopes for his NFL career.

"I'm trying to break every record I can," Chase told Good Morning Football (via Will Selva of NFL Network). "I'll make my way to break as many as possible."

Chase struggled with drops during the preseason, but the 2021 No. 5 overall pick showcased his upside in Week 1 with five catches for 101 receiving yards, including a 50-yard touchdown reception.

The performance helped the Bengals earn a 27-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

