Tyron Woodley Says Tattoo Artist Never Showed After Loss to Jake Paul

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley said he was prepared to receive an "I Love Jake Paul" tattoo to pay off a bet with the YouTube star after his loss in their August boxing match, but the artist never showed up following the fight.

Woodley told TMZ Sports in an interview released Wednesday he returned to his hotel after the bout, which took place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Paul's native Cleveland, but the artist wasn't there as planned.

"I was waiting," Woodley said. "... We was in the basement of the hotel waiting, no food, up late, looking stupid. Nah, it was not willing, it was waiting. I was waiting on him to follow through on they end of the deal." (Warning: video contains NSFW language)

The 39-year-old University of Missouri product said he's still willing to get the tattoo, but he'd also like a rematch with Paul after the split-decision loss.

"I should get it on my knuckles so when I punch him in the face, he'll see how much I love Jake Paul," Woodley told TMZ. "I'm gonna put these knuckles all across his little temple and that big-ass jawline."

The longtime UFC standout said he wouldn't mind taking on Jake's brother, Logan, but he needs to enact some revenge on the younger Paul sibling first.

"Logan, you can get it, too! They both could to be honest, but I gotta beat Jake up first because that's just something, I just hate that he can walk around and say he beat me in anything," Woodley said. "Thumb wrestling, craps, dice, spades. I just hate that he can say that because I don't feel like he won."

The loss to Paul marked Woodley's first professional boxing match after 12 years as an MMA fighter. His last UFC bout came in March when he suffered a submission loss to Vicente Luque—his fourth straight defeat after posting a 19-3-1 record across his first 23 fights.

Woodley appeared to have Paul on the ropes on a couple of occasions throughout their eight-round clash last month, but he couldn't deliver the final knockout punch during any of those flurries.

Meanwhile, Paul moved to 4-0 in his pro career with the win in front of his hometown fans. He's also scored victories over fellow YouTuber Ali "AnEsonGib" Al-Fakhri, former NBA player Nate Robinson and former MMA fighter Ben Askren.

Paul told ESPN's Marc Raimondi a Woodley rematch isn't of interest, in part because he hasn't paid off the tattoo bet.

"I'm over it," he said Monday. "I'm leaving Tyron in the past. He didn't live up to the bet—he didn't get the tattoo. So, the rematch just doesn't make sense anymore."

Paul added he has multiple options when it comes to who he'll fight next, but he hasn't made a final decision.