2021 NFL MVP Odds: Aaron Rodgers Drops, Matthew Stafford Rises After Week 1

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

It didn't take a big sample size for there to be a number of notable shifts in the MVP odds after the opening week of the NFL's 2021 season.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Patrick Mahomes is the leader at +550 (bet $100 to win $550). He is followed by Matthew Stafford (+800), Russell Wilson (+1,000), Tom Brady (+1,000) and Kyler Murray (+1,000) in the top five.

Stafford shifted from +1,800 to +800, while Aaron Rodgers moved in the other direction from +1,000 to +1,600:

To say Rodgers' showing in Week 1 was a disappointment would be an understatement. His Green Bay Packers lost 38-3 against the New Orleans Saints, and he threw for just 133 yards and two interceptions. By comparison, Jameis Winston threw for five touchdowns and saw his MVP odds shoot up as the starter for the Saints.

Stafford's movement was also notable, as he led the Los Angeles Rams to a 34-14 win over the Chicago Bears and threw three touchdowns. He is also in an ideal situation given the Rams strong defense and could remain in the race as the team racks up the wins.

For now, though, Mahomes tops the list after throwing for three touchdowns in the Kansas City Chiefs' 33-29 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.