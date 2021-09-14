Mets' Michael Conforto Says His Options Are 'Wide Open' Ahead of Free Agency

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto admitted he may be nearing the end of his time with the only Major League Baseball team he has ever known, but he isn't ready to close the door on a return just yet.

"It very well could not be the end of my time here," Conforto, who is scheduled for free agency after this season, said, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. "The options are wide open."

This has been something of a disappointing season on an individual level for the 28-year-old.

He is slashing .226/.344/.376 with 12 home runs and 46 RBI, which is a far cry from his numbers in recent seasons. He slashed .322/.412/.515 during the shortened 2020 campaign after launching 27 home runs in 2017, 28 home runs in 2018 and 33 home runs in 2019.

The power numbers and overall average are down, which is not ideal timing for someone who will be looking for a new contract.

However, Conforto is still young and has a track record in place. He will surely generate plenty of interest, as he suggested when he said his "options are wide open."

For now, he is looking to help the Mets make one final push in the National League playoff race. They are an inconsistent 4-6 in their last 10 contests and 3.5 games behind the Cincinnati Reds for the final wild-card spot.

Conforto has been something of a bright spot for New York down the stretch and is hitting .280 in September, which is his best average for any month this year. If he can continue playing well and improve his overall numbers, the Mets will have a better chance at the playoffs and he will have a better chance at a notable contract.