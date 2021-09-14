Pele Will Be Moved Out of ICU After Surgery to Remove Tumor from Colon

AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File

Footballing legend Pele will be removed from intensive care this week after undergoing a procedure to remove a tumor from his colon, per Reuters (h/t ESPN).

"He is doing well post surgery, he is not in pain and is in a good mood (annoyed that he can only eat jello but will persevere!😉). He will move into a regular room in the next day or two and then go home. 🙏🏽" his daughter Kely Nascimento said on Instagram on Monday.

"He is strong and stubborn and with the support and care of the brilliant team at Einstein and all of the love, energy and light that the world is sending, he will get through this!💚💙💛💚💙💛💚💙💛" she added.

Pele, 80, is the only three-time World Cup winner (1958, 1962, 1970) as a player in world football history. His 77 goals in 92 international caps is a Brazil record.

He also starred for Santos and the New York Cosmos in his club career. He is one of the greatest players in soccer history and one of the most recognizable and important athletes of the 20th century.

Per Reuters, Pele has dealt with hip issues later in life and is unable to walk without aid, largely cutting down on his public appearances even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He has been hospitalized since Aug. 31 after routine tests uncovered the tumor. He has had several health issues in recent years, including prostate surgery in 2015. He was also hospitalized in 2019 with a urinary infection.