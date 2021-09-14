Spurs' Derrick White Talks Tim Duncan, Gregg Popovich, More in B/R AMA

Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

Derrick White has emerged as one of the core players for the San Antonio Spurs alongside Dejounte Murray and Keldon Johnson, among others, posting a career-best 15.4 points in the 2020-21 campaign.

As they gear up for a playoff push this upcoming season, White joined B/R for an AMA that spanned what he's learned from Spurs legend Tim Duncan and head coach Gregg Popovich to his "welcome to the NBA" moment as a young player.

@Woodyj83 What advantages do you think you earned by staying in college for all 4 years as opposed to the one-and-dones?

For me, I had to stay the whole time because I didn't have many chances to make it to the league if I hadn't stayed to work on my game. Keep working and developing, then good things will happen.

@Matisse_battyMOT What is something you didn't know about the NBA until you were in the league ?

You don't really realize how long the season is until you're in it. Just getting used to 82 games is a grind.

@Cibrahim What was your 'welcome to the NBA' moment?

I played against Russ, PG and Melo. I'm a Colorado guy so standing next to Melo was crazy and I got dunked on in that game, so it was crazy.

@TwoWayWigs What is it like to be coached by Pop and what is your raw reaction normally like when he gets ejected during a game?

It has been a blessing to be coached by one of if not the greatest coach of all time. He didn't get ejected that many times last year so I think he's calming down. Maybe the mask helps or something. He's always on the refs so it's nice to have him on our side.

@MNWolves0 What is your favorite story about Pop?

My second year in the league, he got ejected in the first 15 seconds or something. I think it's an NBA record. We were in Denver and he got ejected so quickly.

@Etrasalam What advice has Tim Duncan taught you?

Just seeing TD, he's always in the facility working out. If he has that mindset when he's retired, I can only imagine what it was like in his playing days. Just knowing the work ethic he still has is super motivating to see.

@Rhettro Who has been the hardest player in the league for you to guard?

They're all good. Harden, Dame and KD are my top 3. Steph is up there too. They're shooting from half court. It's ridiculous.

@DatBoyjohnny What are your pregame jams?

I'm a big J. Cole fan. He's usually in there somewhere. I like Drake. I try to stick with my light skin brothers. I like whatever is hot right now. I like Polo G as well.

@NotJulioJones11 Any memorable locker room stories you're able to share?

For me personally, after I scored 36 against the Nuggets, just having the team cheering and embracing me. From LA to DeMar, everyone was there supporting me.

@Not_JerryJones What is your motivation to be the best player you can be ?

My dad always told me 'dare to be great.' Just to compete and to be the best that I can in whatever I do is an important mindset. That always drives me.

@NotPatSurtain What is the hardest obstacle you've faced in your basketball career?

Coming out of high school was tough because I didn't have a lot of offers. I was trying to figure out if I was even going to play basketball. Having D2's say I wasn't good enough has always been motivating for me. It gives me a chip on my shoulder. I was small back then so that was really a big reason. Just keep believing in yourself.

@not_ChadHenne How do you feel about your 2k rating? (78 overall)

I'm not a fan of it, but I'm not into the game so it doesn't matter too much. I'm more of a FIFA & MLB The Show guy.

@Aduran7 Is there a particular skill you've been working on during the offseason to improve your game?

I'm trying to be more consistent from 3. That's where the game is heading. It's going to be a big year for the Spurs. Everything is changing so it's important for me.

@MagicMan_361 Besides yourself, are there any Spurs players who you think are going to surprise everyone this season and take a huge leap?

A lot of guys - DJ, Keldon, Lonnie. We have a bunch of guys who aren't well known.

@Antonioduran Will coffee gang still be a thing this season?

That was Patty's thing. He held it down so either I'll have to be the leader or Drew. Someone is going to need to hold it down.

Rapid Fire

@WARRIORxI369 Elephants or giraffes?

Elephants

@Projectile7763 The most skilled guy you've ever played with ?

DeMar DeRozan

@WestCityWinners The best thing about San Antonio?

The people

@Joshr9 Your favorite game that you've ever been apart of?

Playoff series vs. Denver

@Just_in_time Who goes on your Denver athlete Mt. Rushmore?

John Elway, Chauncey Billups, Joe Sakic, Todd Helton

@mtoth1 Which game are you dropping 50 in this year?

Hopefully one of them!