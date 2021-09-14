USMNT's Jordan Pefok Stuns Manchester United with Late Winner in UCL Group Stage

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Young Boys opened the group stage of the Champions League with a 2-1 victory over Manchester United thanks to American striker Jordan Siebatcheu Pefok.

United was moments away from holding onto a 1-1 draw after having played the majority of the match with 10 men. Pefok capitalized on a critical error by Jesse Lingard in injury time and beat David de Gea one-on-one for the winner.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, it was the 11th and latest (94:22) Champions League goal scored by an American international.

Pefok, who was born in Washington, D.C. and raised in France, has made eight appearances and scored one goal for the United States men's national team. The 25-year-old was among the players selected by coach Gregg Berhalter for the USMNT's last round of 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

In those three matches, the United States scored five goals, four of which came against Honduras. Two draws and one victory were an underwhelming return and raised some concerns.

With the national team returning to action in October, Pefok almost certainly caught the attention of Berhalter on Tuesday.