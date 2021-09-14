Conor McGregor Says He Has 'No Beef' with Machine Gun Kelly After VMAs Incident

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Conor McGregor says there are no hard feelings between himself and Machine Gun Kelly despite nearly coming to blows at the MTV Video Music Awards.

McGregor told Adam Glyn the singer is invited to his next UFC bout and doesn't "even know the guy" less than 48 hours after the near-donnybrook in Brooklyn.

"Come to the next fight and watch me perform any time. I perform, no problem. Everyone's more than welcome to come to my fights or come to the shows...no beef. I don't even know the guy. I don't know him. Who he is?" McGregor said.

Video captured McGregor in a verbal shouting match and throwing his drink at Kelly before the VMAs, though details regarding the incident are still unclear. TMZ Sports reported McGregor came up to Kelly to say hello, at which point the singer said something to the fighter and set things off.

Kelly had been to previous McGregor bouts with his girlfriend, actress Megan Fox.