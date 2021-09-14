Kevione Faulk, Daughter of Former Patriots RB Kevin, Dies at Age 19

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kevione Faulk, the daughter of former NFL running back Kevin Faulk, died at the age of 19.

"She was a part of the LSU family, and we mourn the loss of a daughter, a sister, a friend, a classmate and a colleague," LSU Football said Monday in a statement.

Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron also addressed the news:

Kevione was a student worker on the staff for the football team, and her father is the current running backs coach.

Kevin Faulk is one of the most legendary running backs in program history. His 4,557 rushing yards remain the most all-time for an LSU player, and he was an All-SEC player for three of his four years in Baton Rouge.

The 45-year-old went on to win three Super Bowls in 13 seasons with the New England Patriots. He returned to LSU in an official capacity in 2018 as a director of player development.