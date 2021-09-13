Former NBAer Cedric Ceballos Can't 'Breathe, Walk or Function' on His Own After COVID

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Former NBA player Cedric Ceballos tweeted on Monday that he no longer has COVID-19 but is still unable to "breathe, walk or function" on his own yet.

Ceballos posted on Sept. 7 that he had been in the ICU for 10 days with the coronavirus and that it was "officially kicking my butt."

