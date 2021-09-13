X

    Former NBAer Cedric Ceballos Can't 'Breathe, Walk or Function' on His Own After COVID

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 13, 2021

    Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

    Former NBA player Cedric Ceballos tweeted on Monday that he no longer has COVID-19 but is still unable to "breathe, walk or function" on his own yet. 

    Cedric Ceballos @cedceballos

    Hello family and friends, giving a UPDATE on my health situation….. I am COVID-19 free, thank you so very much for your prayers and well wishes to help me with that. I still CAN NOT breathe, walk or function on my own yet………▶️ <a href="https://t.co/PoH9cG81Hx">pic.twitter.com/PoH9cG81Hx</a>

    Cedric Ceballos @cedceballos

    …….▶️ so PLEASE no phone calls, it’s to much work and hard to understand me). I am out of isolation, due to not having covid, but still in ICU, I will still fight and I ask for uplifting on your end…….▶️

    Cedric Ceballos @cedceballos

    …..▶️ Continue to be nice to one another and I pray we will talk soon. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GODmorning?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GODmorning</a> (no typo) <a href="https://t.co/VuFzESjjX1">pic.twitter.com/VuFzESjjX1</a>

    Ceballos posted on Sept. 7 that he had been in the ICU for 10 days with the coronavirus and that it was "officially kicking my butt."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

