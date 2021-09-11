Lakers Rumors: John Lucas III Joins Frank Vogel's Coaching Staff for 2021-22 Season

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Former NBA guard John Lucas III is reportedly joining the Los Angeles Lakers' coaching staff for the 2021-22 season, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

L.A.'s staff is led by head coach Frank Vogel and also includes assistants Phil Handy, Miles Simon, Mike Penberthy and Quinton Crawford.

Two assistant coaching positions under Vogel became available this offseason when Jason Kidd left to become the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks and Lionel Hollins was not signed to an extension.

Lucas was a journeyman NBA player for eight seasons with the Houston Rockets, Chicago Bulls, Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz, Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves.

After playing for the Rockets from 2005-07, he spent time playing overseas and in the G League before returning to the NBA in 2010 with the Bulls. His final NBA season as a player was in 2016-17 with the T-Wolves.

All told, the former Oklahoma State star appeared in 242 NBA regular-season games, averaging 4.7 points, 1.5 assists and 1.0 rebound.

After his retirement from playing, Lucas became an assistant coach for the Timberwolves and served in that role from 2017-19. Lucas was involved in player development and he was also the head coach of Minnesota's summer-league team.

While Lucas' NBA head coaching experience is somewhat limited, his father is a longtime NBA coach.

John Lucas II spent six seasons as an NBA head coach with the San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers. He is currently the Rockets' player development coach.

Lucas II spent 14 seasons as an NBA player from 1976-90 as well with the Rockets, Golden State Warriors, Washington Bullets, Spurs, Milwaukee Bucks and Seattle SuperSonics.

Coaching with the Lakers will represent the best opportunity yet for Lucas III, as he will be part of an organization with championship aspirations.

The Lakers won the NBA championship two seasons ago thanks to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and while an injury-plagued 2020-21 campaign ended in a first-round playoff exit, there is hope for a return to the top in 2021-22.