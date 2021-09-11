Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski Will Retire When Tom Brady Does, Brother Chris Says

AP Photo/Steve Luciano, File

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski's brother, Chris Gronkowski, believes Gronk's NFL future depends primarily on that of quarterback Tom Brady.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Chris was asked when he believes Rob intends to retire for good:

"I think Rob will play it out until Tom plays it out is what I'm thinking," Chris said.

Chris also expressed his belief that "whatever Tom has left" is what Gronk has left as well, adding: "I just can't see him playing with another quarterback. It's tough to get that chemistry. It's tough to win once you lose that QB."

Gronk retired in 2019, but he came out of retirement last season to join Brady in Tampa Bay and played a key role in the Bucs winning the Super Bowl.

